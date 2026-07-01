Penguins' Atley Calvert: Secures entry-level deal

Calvert signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Calvert went undrafted coming out of the WHL, spending the last two seasons in the Penguins' minor-league system. Last year, the 22-year-old center racked up 16 goals and 22 helpers in 70 regular-season games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before adding another six points in 15 playoff contests. If he can show that scoring touch during training camp, Calvert could be a dark horse candidate to make the Opening Night roster.