Penguins' Avery Hayes: Brought up from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes was summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Hayes has produced 19 goals and 30 points in 36 AHL outings this season. He scored a pair of goals in his NHL debut against Buffalo on Feb. 5. Hayes might be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup against New Jersey if Sidney Crosby (lower body) is unavailable.
