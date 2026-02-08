Hayes scored three goals in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 overtime win over Hershey on Saturday.

Hayes has seven goals and two assists during a seven-game point streak at the AHL level. He also scored twice Thursday in a win over the Sabres after his first NHL call-up. Hayes now has 16 goals, 26 points and 105 shots on net through 32 AHL outings. Given his quality of play over the last couple of years, he'll likely get additional looks with Pittsburgh.