Hayes scored a pair of goals in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-3 win over Hershey on Wednesday.

Hayes had a strong training camp but didn't make the Penguins' NHL roster. He's off to a decent start in the AHL this year, his third season in the league, racking up five goals and eight points over 13 appearances. He put up 23 goals and 19 helpers in 60 regular-season contests a year ago, which led to him signing a two-year, entry-level contract in March.