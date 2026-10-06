Kindel scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kindel missed the season opener due to a lower-body injury, but he's come out of the gate hot. He has two goals, one assist, seven shots on net and three hits over his first two outings of the season. Kindel is playing on the third line currently, but he also works on both sides of special teams, so he's in a position to rack up a bit more all-around production than his current even-strength role would normally suggest.