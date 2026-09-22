Kindel (lower body) will not return to Monday's preseason game against the Sabres.

Kindel did not return to Pittsburgh's bench for the start of the second period. The 19-year-old center was a key piece in the Penguins' forward group last season, as he posted 17 goals, 35 points, 151 shots on net and 58 blocked shots across 77 regular-season games. His status will be closely monitored throughout the remainder of the preseason, but even if the injury news comes back as non-serious, Pittsburgh may elect to rest him so the young center is ready to serve in a middle-six center role to open the 2026-27 campaign.