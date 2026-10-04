Kindel tallied a power-play goal, fired five shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Montreal.

After starting the new season on injured reserve, Kindel was cleared before Saturday's contest and made a big impact with his power-play goal. The 19-year-old center had one of the steadiest rookie campaigns across the NHL in 2025-26, where he compiled 17 goals, 35 points, 151 shots on net, 30 hits and 58 blocked shots across 77 regular-season games. Now that he's back in the lineup, Kindel should continue to center a line in Pittsburgh's middle six for the foreseeable future. If you stashed him on your IR spot in deep fantasy leagues, hold onto him while he's off to a strong start.