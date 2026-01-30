Kindel scored a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh's 6-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Kindel has four points in his last two games. He had two goals on Sunday. He is now the third 18-year-old to score in consecutive games for the Penguins in the past 35 years. Who are the other two? Sidney Crosby (seven times in 2005-06) and Jordan Staal (four times in 2006-07). Kindel has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 49 games this season. That puts him in a tie for seventh in the NHL in the rookie scoring chase.