Kindel scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 18-year-old rookie recorded his first multi-goal performance in the NHL, and Kindel's efforts helped give the Penguins a 3-0 lead heading into the third period, only for everything to come crashing down over the final 20 minutes. Kindel's getting a look on the top power-play unit -- two of his last three tallies have come with the man advantage -- with Rickard Rakell (hand) and Justin Brazeau (upper body) nursing injuries, and his first five NHL points have all been goals. Through his first 12 games, Kindel's added 26 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-1 rating.