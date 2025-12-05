Kindel scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Kindel stretched the Penguins' lead to 3-0 midway through the second period. He's scored twice over his last three games while continuing to play in a middle-six role. The 18-year-old center is up to seven goals, 10 points, 49 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances. He may sit out occasionally as part of his development plan, but Kindel's quickly established himself as part of the Penguins' system thanks to his willingness to do defensive work.