Kindel scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kindel ended a 19-game goal drought in a big way. He had the Penguins' second and third tallies, and his second goal stood as the game-winner after the Canucks' comeback effort fell short. Kindel is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 97 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-10 rating over 48 appearances. He's still in a third-line role, but the 18-year-old has already showed some promise as a rookie.