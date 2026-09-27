Kindel (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Penguins on Sunday.

Kindel was deemed week-to-week by the Penguins after he sustained his lower-body injury in Monday's preseason outing against the Sabres.The 19-year-old center played a large role for Pittsburgh in 2025-26, where he compiled 17 goals, 35 points, 151 shots on net and 58 blocked shots across 77 regular-season outings. While he'll likely miss the first handful of regular-season games, he's near lock to take over a middle-six center role when he returns. The rising star is worth being an IR stash in all deep fantasy leagues.