Kindel scored two goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Kindel's unassisted tally in the second period stood as the game-winner, and he added a shorthanded empty-netter in the third. The latter goal was his first career shorthanded point. The 18-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 27 points, 109 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating through 53 appearances. He's surged into the Olympic break with six goals and an assist over his last six outings.