Penguins' Ben Sexton: Traded to Pittsburgh
The Senators traded Sexton and Macoy Erkamps to the Penguins in exchange for Stefan Elliott and Tobias Lindberg on Wednesday.
This is simply a swap of minor-league assets. Sexton will report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he'll almost certainly remain for the rest of the campaign.
