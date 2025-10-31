Kindel scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

This was Kindel's 10th career game, so his entry-level contract has officially started. That likely means the Penguins will keep him on the NHL roster throughout the season, though Team Canada may inquire about his availability for the World Junior Championship in December. Kindel has three goals, 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating so far, and he's filling a third-line role when in the lineup. The 18-year-old will have his usage managed early on, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him become an everyday player in the second half of the campaign.