Kindel has been auditioning in a middle-six role over Pittsburgh's first two games.

Kindel has no points, two PIM, three shots, one hit and one block while averaging 14:09 of ice time, including 0:43 with the man advantage. While those numbers don't jump out, it's a fine start, and Pittsburgh isn't likely to change much for Saturday's clash against the Rangers after opening the season with consecutive wins. The 18-year-old Kindel can play up to nine games with Pittsburgh before this season burns the first year of his three-year, entry-level deal. For that reason, Kindel probably has seven more chances to impress the Penguins before they decide whether to keep him in the NHL or return him to WHL Calgary.