The Lightning traded MacArthur to Pittsburgh in exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky on Sunday.

MacArthur signed an entry-level deal with the Lightning in 2022 after going undrafted. He spent most of last season at the ECHL level, tallying 11 goals and 32 points in 55 games. The 23-year-old forward has just six games of AHL experience and has not seen any NHL action.