Zonnon will miss Pittsburgh's Prospect Challenge due to an undisclosed injury, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site on Wednesday.

There's expected to be an update on Zonnon's status before training camp. While Zonnon isn't expected to make the Penguins' Opening Night roster regardless of his status, missing training camp would rob him of a valuable experience that would aid with his development. The 18-year-old is a high-end prospect and was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He recorded 28 goals and 83 points in 64 regular-season outings with QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda last year.