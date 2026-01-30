Lizotte notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lizotte has a pair of two-assist efforts over his last five games. The 28-year-old forward has found a steady role in the Penguins' bottom six and on the penalty kill. For the season, he's at 15 points, 42 shots on net, 36 hits, 23 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 43 appearances. Lizotte doesn't have much fantasy appeal outside of deep formats.