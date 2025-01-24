Lizotte will miss Thursday's tilt against Anaheim due to an illness.
Lizotte has eight goals and 12 points in 33 appearances in 2024-25. His exit from the lineup coincides with Rickard Rakell, who missed Monday's 5-1 win over Los Angeles for personal reasons, return.
