Lizotte logged two assists in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Lizotte saw 15:18 of ice time in the blowout win. The 28-year-old was playing for the first time since Dec. 7 -- he missed nine games due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old forward should be good to handle a bottom-six role after this performance. He's racked up seven points, 31 shots on net, 25 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 contests this season.