Lizotte scored an empty-net goal and put three shots on net in Sunday 4-0 win over the Predators.

Lizotte's third goal of the season placed the bow on top of a strong victory for Pittsburgh. Overall, the 27-year-old forward has four points and 24 shots on net through 19 games this season. He is currently behind the scoring pace he held in his first season with the Penguins, tallying 20 points through 59 games a year ago. However, Lizotte is heating up with three points in his last seven games. While his recent offensive output is encouraging, it's best to look elsewhere in fantasy until Lizotte sees an increased role with the Penguins.