Lizotte was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Tuesday.

Lizotte registered an assist, two hits and two blocks in 13:59 of ice time against Dallas on Sunday, so it's not immediately clear when the 27-year-old forward was injured. The Penguins had been getting healthy, with Justin Brazeau and Noel Acciari returning Sunday, but suddenly they are thin at forward again with both Lizotte and Evgeni Malkin (upper body) landing on injured reserve.