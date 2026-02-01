Penguins' Blake Lizotte: Earns two assists
By RotoWire Staff
Lizotte notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
Lizotte has a pair of assists in three of the last six games, though he's added just four shots on net and a plus-4 rating in that span. The Penguins are getting valuable depth scoring out of the fourth-line trio of Lizotte flanked by Noel Acciari and Connor Dewar. Lizotte is now at 17 points, 42 shots on net, 36 hits, 23 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 44 appearances, putting him on track to surpass his total of 20 points from 59 outings last season.
