Lizotte (concussion) is regarded as a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt versus Vancouver, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Lizotte hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 13. He has two goals and 13 hits in seven appearances in 2024-25. If Lizotte plays Wednesday, it might be as a member of the third line alongside Michael Bunting and Drew O'Connor.