Lizotte scored a goal and added seven PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Lizotte stretched the Penguins' lead to 4-1 in the second period, getting a piece of a Noel Acciari attempt on the way to the net. Through eight games in January, Lizotte has three goals and an assist. The 28-year-old forward signed a three-year extension with the Penguins on Monday, so he looks to be part of the team's long-term plans in the bottom six. He's at six goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 33 hits, 19 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 37 appearances.