Lizotte agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.7 million deal with the Penguins on Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lizotte saw his production dip last year, as he tallied just 15 points in 62 regular-season contests with the Kings. Both Lizotte and the Penguins will be hoping for a bounce-back year by the 26-year-old forward. For now, Lizotte will likely slide into a third-line role, possibly playing with fellow new addition Anthony Beauvillier, but he could challenge Drew O'Connor and Michael Bunting for a spot in the top six.