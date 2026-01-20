Lizotte notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Lizotte helped out on Parker Wotherspoon's opening goal and Connor Dewar's empty-netter to close things out. With eight points and a plus-7 rating over 12 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury, Lizotte has been a steady scoring presence in the Penguins' bottom six. He's now at six goals, 13 points, 40 shots, 33 hits, 21 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 39 appearances.