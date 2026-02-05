site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Blake Lizotte: Ruled out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Lizotte will not be in the lineup Thursday in Buffalo, as he and his wife are expecting their first child.
Lizotte has six goals and 11 assists over 46 games for the Penguins this season. Look for Kevin Hayes to replace Lizotte on the fourth line Thursday.
