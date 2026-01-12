Lizotte agreed to terms on a three-year, $6.75 million contract extension with Pittsburgh on Monday.

While Lizotte may not have a ton of fantasy upside, he has 10 points in 35 games this season, but he plays significant shorthanded minutes for the Penguins (2:32 per game). As such, it's not a shock to see the organization locking up the fourth-line center for another three years at a reasonable $2.25 million cap hit.