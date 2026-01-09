Lizotte scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Lizotte placed the finishing touches on a big win with his goal over the halfway point in the third period. Since his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury, he has two goals and five points in six games. Overall, the 28-year-old forward is up to five goals, 10 points, 35 shots on net and 31 hits through 33 games this season. While he struggled to build traction offensively in the first half of the season, his recent surge during the Penguins' win streak gives him decent streaming value in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage.