Lizotte scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Lizotte scored for the first time since Opening Night against the Rangers. The 27-year-old forward has been a bottom-six regular in the lineup this season, but he hasn't produced much offense in that role. He's at two goals, no assists, 14 shots on net, 12 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances. Unless his scoring takes off in dramatic fashion, Lizotte is best left on the waiver wire in most formats.