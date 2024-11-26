Lizotte (concussion) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Lizotte skated in a third-line role at Tuesday's practice session, which would seem to point to him getting back in the lineup versus the Canucks -- though he technically remains on injured reserve. The acquisition of Philip Tomasino from the Predators will create further competition for lineup spots, so Lizotte is far from a lock for minutes on a nightly basis.