Siebenaler was brought in by Pittsburgh from Columbus in a swap for a conditional 2019 draft pick.

Siebenaler notched just two points, six PIM and a minus-11 rating in 17 games for AHL Cleveland this season. Drafted by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old is in the final year of his entry-level contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the year. By moving the defenseman, Columbus gets an extra contract spot under the 50 limit, while the Pens get a defensive prospect, something the organization has been lacking the last few years. Siebenaler figures to finish out the year in the minors and will look to 2019-20 for a chance to make the roster coming out of camp.