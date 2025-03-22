Imama scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged seven PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Imama dropped the gloves with Mathieu Olivier in the first period to get the crowd fired up. In the second, Imama added a goal, which ended up being the game-winner for the Penguins. This was the second tally of his career, his previous one coming during the 2021-22 campaign with the Coyotes, which is also his only other NHL point. Imama has drawn into 14 contests this season, racking up eight shots on net, 16 PIM, 37 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while seeing limited minutes on the fourth line.