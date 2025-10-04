Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Goes on waiver wire
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Imama was placed on waivers Saturday.
Imama underwent biceps surgery in March and was able to partake in training camp. He could be recalled during the season if the Penguins need some physical play, assuming he passes through waivers. If so, he will be sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
