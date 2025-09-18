Imama (biceps) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.

Imama underwent biceps surgery in March with a timeline of 4-6 months for his return. It appears he was able to maintain the shorter end of that timeline, which means he is not expected to be limited to begin training camp. The 29-year-old winger will compete for a fourth-line role and could make the Opening Night roster as a source of physical play after racking up 45 hits and 30 PIM over 16 NHL games last season.