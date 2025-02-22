Imama (upper body) remains day-to-day and will not play against Washington on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Imama, who missed Pittsburgh's final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, will remain on the sidelines as the Pens face the Capitals to open the second half. Matt Nieto figures to remain in the lineup in Imama's absence.
More News
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Not playing Saturday•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Summoned from AHL•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Placed on waivers by Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Signs one-year pact•
-
Senators' Bokondji Imama: Demoted to AHL•