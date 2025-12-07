Imama has been re-assigned to the AHL by the Penguins, the team announced Sunday.

Imama got into two games in this NHL stint with the Penguins but skated for under 10 minutes in each of them. The 29-year-old is a roster casualty of the returns of Justin Brazeau (upper body) and Noel Acciari (upper body) from injured reserve. He'll return to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he has four points (three goals, one assist) in 19 games.