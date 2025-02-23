Imama (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Rangers, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
It'll be the third straight game Imama's missed with the injury. The 28-year-old winger has appeared in six games with Pittsburgh this year, averaging 5:28 of ice time while failing to record a point.
