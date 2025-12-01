Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Imama was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Pittsburgh also brought up Rutger McGroarty from the minors ahead of Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Both forwards could be in the lineup versus the Flyers after the Penguins assigned Tristan Broz and Danton Heinen to the AHL on Sunday.
More News
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Goes on waiver wire•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Recovers from surgery•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Undergoes biceps surgery•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Penguins' Bokondji Imama: Goal, fight in win•