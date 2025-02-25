Imama (upper body) won't suit up Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Imama has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury, which he sustained against the Rangers on Feb. 7. The 28-year-old has not recorded a point across six appearances this season. His next chance to return to game action will be in Thursday's rematch against Philadelphia.