Peddle was the 91st overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Nova Scotia, Peddle has resisted the overtures of the QMJHL, instead opting to play last season with Waterloo of the USHL. In 62 games, he had just three goals and 10 points, although Peddle was much better in the postseason, adding 10 points in 15 appearances. Peddle's offensive game is limited, but he's very big (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and very strong. It's going to take some time, but Peddle has a chance to develop into a bottom-six, stay-at-home option for the Pens. He'll return to Waterloo for this coming season before moving to Michigan State in the fall of 2026.