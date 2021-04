Tanev (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with Boston.

While officially designated a game-time call, Tanev's activation all but guarantees he will be in action versus the Bruins. The winger figures to retake his spot on the third line alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Zach Aston-Reese. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Tanev racked up two goals on 11 shots and six helpers in his previous eight outings while averaging 14:36 of ice time.