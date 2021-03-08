Tanev registered an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Tanev collected the secondary helper on Zach Aston-Reese's third-period marker. The 29-year-old Tanev has been a solid depth scorer with 10 points and a plus-7 rating in 24 games. What sets him apart from other bottom-six forwards is his elite physical play -- he has 113 hits and 29 blocked shots, with both of those totals ranking in the top five league-wide among forwards.