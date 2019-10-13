Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Assist in 200th game

Tanev registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Tanev, skating in his 200th career game, had the secondary assist on Kris Letang's second-period tally. The 27-year-old winger had a career-high 29 points in 80 games with the Jets last year, and he's started with two helpers through five appearances with his new team. Tanev has also posted 23 hits and 10 blocked shots -- he finished 2018-19 with 278 hits, ranking third in the league.