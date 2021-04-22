Tanev (upper body) got onto the ice Thursday as he continues his rehab. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "That's a big step for his progression."

Tanev is expected to be sidelined until the postseason but this return to skating is certainly a step in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the winger figures to rejoin Zach Aston-Reese and Teddy Blueger in addition to being a force on the penalty kill with his speed and tenacity.