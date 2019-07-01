Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Bound for Steel City

Tanev secured a six-year, $21 million contract from the Penguins on Monday.

Tanev is coming off a career year in which he recorded personal bests in games played (80), goals (14), assists (15) and shots (127). The winger figures to take on a bottom-six role with the Penguins, but could challenge for top-six minutes on the second line with Evgeni Malkin. If he does get to play with one of Pittsburgh's stars, he could push for the 40-point mark in 2019-20.