Tanev scored a goal on two shots to go with a team-leading four hits Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Tanev ended a six-game point drought with his first-period goal, deflecting a Teddy Blueger shot in the slot to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. Tanev had collected two goals and an assist over Pittsburgh's first two games of the season before enduring the dry spell he carried into Saturday night. The 29-year-old had 11 goals and 25 points in 68 games in 2019-20.