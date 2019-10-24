Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Collects second goal
Tanev scored a goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
Tanev got the Penguins on the board five minutes into the second period with a terrific individual effort, tallying his second goal of the season. The first-year Penguin has five points in his first 11 games with Pittsburgh, a pretty solid pace for a player who scored a career-high 29 points in 80 games last season with the Jets.
